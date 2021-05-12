Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS: LBLCF) recently:

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/16/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Loblaw Companies was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $59.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

