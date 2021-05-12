Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TIH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$105.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$100.00.

TSE:TIH opened at C$105.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$61.09 and a one year high of C$106.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

