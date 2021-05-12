Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acushnet (GOLF)

Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $48.00.

5/7/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $48.00.

5/4/2021 – Acushnet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Acushnet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

4/28/2021 – Acushnet was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Get Acushnet Holdings Corp alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.