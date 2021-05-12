Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) recently:

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

HCAT stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 515,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

