Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Vitec Group (VTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Vitec Group (LON: VTC) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – The Vitec Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/10/2021 – The Vitec Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – The Vitec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/22/2021 – The Vitec Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Vitec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON VTC traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Vitec Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,001.39. The stock has a market cap of £645.58 million and a P/E ratio of -120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48). Also, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

