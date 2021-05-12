Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Genco Shipping & Trading was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Genco Shipping & Trading was upgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

4/21/2021 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 7,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading Limited alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.