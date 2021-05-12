Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paya (PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Paya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

5/11/2021 – Paya is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Paya is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

3/26/2021 – Paya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

