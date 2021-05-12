WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Cut to $9.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WLYYF. Desjardins raised WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of WLYYF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 37,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

