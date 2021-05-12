Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CACI. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,970. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

