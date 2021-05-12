Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,367. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.87. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

