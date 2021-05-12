Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.15. The stock had a trading volume of 990,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

