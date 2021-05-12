Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BA. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing stock traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,723,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average of $218.91.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

