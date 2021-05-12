Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Woodward stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. 363,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,326. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.12. Woodward has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,512 shares of company stock worth $15,977,354. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

