Wells Fargo & Company Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

