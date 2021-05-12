Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.11.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 374,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,918. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.