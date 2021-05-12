Wells Fargo & Company Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $315.89 on Wednesday. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day moving average of $264.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $569,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 27.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,840,000 after buying an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Waters by 63.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.