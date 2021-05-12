Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to “Equal Weight”

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.