Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to “Equal Weight”

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.
Shares of HBI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
