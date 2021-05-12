WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of WESCO International worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

