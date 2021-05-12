WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

