Westwater Resources (WWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WWR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

