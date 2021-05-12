WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $722.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

