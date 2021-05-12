WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,636.53

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,636.53 ($21.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,870 ($24.43). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,750 ($22.86), with a volume of 573,827 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMWH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,839.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,636.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

