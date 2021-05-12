Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.64.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

