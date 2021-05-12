Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is Mad River Investors’ 2nd Largest Position

Mad River Investors lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 49,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,222. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

