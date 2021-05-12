Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters Sells 9,000 Shares

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WHR traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
