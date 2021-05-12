Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters Sells 9,000 Shares

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WHR traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

