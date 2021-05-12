WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $27.63 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00014890 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 922,915,110 coins and its circulating supply is 722,915,109 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.