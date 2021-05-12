Whiteheart Price Reaches $1,542.73 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $1,542.73 or 0.03072737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

