Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.07. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 360,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

