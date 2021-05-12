WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of WOW opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

