William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

NYSE:SMG opened at $242.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,416. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

