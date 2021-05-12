William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

The Middleby stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.