Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLMS opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

