Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

