Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

