Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.10

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $57,421.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

