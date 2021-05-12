Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.20% of Wingstop worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

