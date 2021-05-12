Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded down $56.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,252.03. 35,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,252.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,959.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.