Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

