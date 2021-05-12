Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.47. 201,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $283.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

