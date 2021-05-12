Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises approximately 3.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of WEX worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in WEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of WEX by 883.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.42. 933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

