Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 5.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.