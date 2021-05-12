Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wix.com updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $51.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $162.18 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.18 and its 200 day moving average is $278.54.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.