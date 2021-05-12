Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.31

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.31 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 186.45 ($2.44). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 184.30 ($2.41), with a volume of 5,723,830 shares traded.

MRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197 ($2.57).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

