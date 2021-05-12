Wownero Price Tops $0.94 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $44.37 million and $287,117.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00632666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00240901 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

