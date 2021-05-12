Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $653.61 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $626.56 or 0.01257089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $653.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,544,390 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

