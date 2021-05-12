Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $643.24 on Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $643.24 or 0.01289453 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $218,700.89 and approximately $317.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

