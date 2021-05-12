Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Xcel Energy also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.