Xend Finance (XEND) Trading Down 19% This Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $1.44 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00623299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.51 or 0.00242564 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.65 or 0.01248677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00035854 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

