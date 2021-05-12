Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Citigroup upped their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE XRX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

