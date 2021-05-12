XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

